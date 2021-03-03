Taiwan has taken delivery of its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Taiwan takes delivery of 117,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
- Shots are the first to arrive on the island but represent only a ‘relatively small’ number of what Taipei has ordered from the British-Swedish firm, health minister says
- Taiwan granted emergency-use authorisation for the AstraZeneca shots last month
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
