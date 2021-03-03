Taiwan has taken delivery of its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca. Photo: Reuters Taiwan has taken delivery of its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan has taken delivery of its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Coronavirus: Taiwan takes delivery of 117,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

  • Shots are the first to arrive on the island but represent only a ‘relatively small’ number of what Taipei has ordered from the British-Swedish firm, health minister says
  • Taiwan granted emergency-use authorisation for the AstraZeneca shots last month

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:06pm, 3 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan has taken delivery of its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca. Photo: Reuters Taiwan has taken delivery of its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan has taken delivery of its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE