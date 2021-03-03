A model of the Jielong-3 (left) and its predecessors. A rocket scientist on the project said it was aimed at the growing market for large-scale commercial satellite launches. Photo: Handout A model of the Jielong-3 (left) and its predecessors. A rocket scientist on the project said it was aimed at the growing market for large-scale commercial satellite launches. Photo: Handout
A model of the Jielong-3 (left) and its predecessors. A rocket scientist on the project said it was aimed at the growing market for large-scale commercial satellite launches. Photo: Handout
China is developing a new commercial rocket that can carry 20 satellites

  • The small-lift vehicle will be ‘strongly competitive’, according to a scientist on the project
  • Developer says it will be able to transport up to 1.5 tonnes to an altitude of 500km and its first launch is expected next year

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 3 Mar, 2021

