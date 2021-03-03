A model of the Jielong-3 (left) and its predecessors. A rocket scientist on the project said it was aimed at the growing market for large-scale commercial satellite launches. Photo: Handout
China is developing a new commercial rocket that can carry 20 satellites
- The small-lift vehicle will be ‘strongly competitive’, according to a scientist on the project
- Developer says it will be able to transport up to 1.5 tonnes to an altitude of 500km and its first launch is expected next year
Topic | Space
