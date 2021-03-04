Researchers who carried out the survey concluded that the higher the education level of staff, the less willing they were to get vaccinated. Photo: Xinhua Researchers who carried out the survey concluded that the higher the education level of staff, the less willing they were to get vaccinated. Photo: Xinhua
Researchers who carried out the survey concluded that the higher the education level of staff, the less willing they were to get vaccinated. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Beijing public health workers the least willing in China to get Covid-19 vaccine, survey finds

  • Less than 74 per cent of all CDC staff in the Chinese capital would get immunised voluntarily, according to poll
  • But the rate was nearly 90 per cent for their colleagues in other areas like Shandong, Sichuan and Hubei

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 4 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Researchers who carried out the survey concluded that the higher the education level of staff, the less willing they were to get vaccinated. Photo: Xinhua Researchers who carried out the survey concluded that the higher the education level of staff, the less willing they were to get vaccinated. Photo: Xinhua
Researchers who carried out the survey concluded that the higher the education level of staff, the less willing they were to get vaccinated. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE