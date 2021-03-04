China should add around 100GW of solar and wind power generation capacity each year from now to 2030 if it wants to meet its non-fossil fuel target, according to calculations by experts. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s ‘two sessions’: five-year plan is key to reaching Xi’s environmental and carbon neutrality goals
- Plan for 2021-25 must show how China will achieve peak carbon emissions before 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, say observers
- Increasing both wind and solar-power generation capacity is crucial if China is to boost non-fossil fuels to 30 per cent of the energy mix by 2030, say analysts
