Experts say more needs to be done to overcome vaccine hesitancy in China. Photo: EPA-EFE Experts say more needs to be done to overcome vaccine hesitancy in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Covid-19: China will have enough vaccine doses – convincing the public is the issue, experts say

  • With the pandemic largely under control, they say hesitancy is a challenge and misinformation about safety is a factor
  • So far, just 3.56 per cent of the population has been immunised and authorities want to speed up the roll-out to hit 40 per cent target by July

Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 9:45pm, 4 Mar, 2021

