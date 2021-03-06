China is committing more funds to scientific research. Photo: Bloomberg
China science: 7 sectors to get extra R&D funding, support as Beijing pushes for global leader status
- ‘Basic research is wellspring of scientific and technological innovation, so we’ll boost spending in this area by a considerable sum,’ Premier Li Keqiang says
- Pledge came as Li delivered government’s annual work report at opening session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
