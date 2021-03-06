Hackers have targeted China’s vaccine research institutes during the coronavirus pandemic, a cybersecurity expert says. Photo: Shutterstock Hackers have targeted China’s vaccine research institutes during the coronavirus pandemic, a cybersecurity expert says. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: hackers target China’s vaccine researchers

  • The country needs to overhaul its cybersecurity defences to fend off frequent attacks, national political adviser says
  • ‘India has long engaged in hacking activities’, including in China and Pakistan, he says

Mimi Lau
Updated: 9:00pm, 6 Mar, 2021

Hackers have targeted China’s vaccine research institutes during the coronavirus pandemic, a cybersecurity expert says. Photo: Shutterstock Hackers have targeted China’s vaccine research institutes during the coronavirus pandemic, a cybersecurity expert says. Photo: Shutterstock
