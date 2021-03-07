As of late February, 52 million vaccine doses had been administered to Chinese citizens. Photo: AP
Chinese firm working on Covid-19 mRNA vaccine that can be stored at fridge temperature
- Guangzhou RiboBio’s product, which has been tested on animals, has a shelf life of about six months when stored at between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius
- Scientists from the National Centre for Nanoscience and Technology of China also working on a vaccine with a nanocarrier-based delivery system
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
As of late February, 52 million vaccine doses had been administered to Chinese citizens. Photo: AP