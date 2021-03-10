Enshi, in central China's Hubei province, has the world’s largest deposit of selenium. Scientists are looking at whether the correlation of selenium intake and Covid-19 cases has implications for the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Chinese scientists find selenium may be a dirty secret behind low infection rates
- Researchers delve into theory that high selenium presence in the soil corresponds with higher human immunity
- But scientists say more research is needed and warn of dangers associated with excessive intake and taking selenium without medical advice
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
