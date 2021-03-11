On March 11, 2020, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said: “All countries can still change the course of this pandemic”. Photo: WHO/Handout
Coronavirus: the pandemic is now one year old, so when will it be over?
- Vaccinations are well under way around the world and will subdue the spread but scientists and doctors say the virus may be here to stay in some form
- WHO’s goal to end the acute phase of the pandemic by late 2021 depends on poor nations having fair access to vaccines
