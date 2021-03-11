China suspended nuclear power approvals immediately after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011. Photo: Reuters
China recommits to nuclear energy, 10 years after Fukushima
- The power source has been reinstated in Beijing’s latest five-year plan, with aim to raise capacity to 70 gigawatts by 2025
- Industry insiders say it is the only way to meet China’s carbon neutrality goals, while others point to lessons from 2011 disaster
Topic | Energy
