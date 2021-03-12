China’s Long March 7A rocket blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, south China's Hainan Province, at 1.51am Beijing time on March 12, 2021. It sent an experimental satellite into the planned orbit. Photo: Xinhua
China comes back from 2020 rocket failure with successful launch of Long March 7A with satellite payload
- Technology verification satellite Shiyan-9 was sent to geosynchronous orbit
- China plans to construct Tiangong Space Station through 11 launches carried out this year and next year
Topic | Space
