China’s Long March 7A rocket blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, south China's Hainan Province, at 1.51am Beijing time on March 12, 2021. It sent an experimental satellite into the planned orbit. Photo: Xinhua China’s Long March 7A rocket blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, south China's Hainan Province, at 1.51am Beijing time on March 12, 2021. It sent an experimental satellite into the planned orbit. Photo: Xinhua
Space
China /  Science

China comes back from 2020 rocket failure with successful launch of Long March 7A with satellite payload

  • Technology verification satellite Shiyan-9 was sent to geosynchronous orbit
  • China plans to construct Tiangong Space Station through 11 launches carried out this year and next year

Kristin Huang
Updated: 1:37pm, 12 Mar, 2021

