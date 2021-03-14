A study of bats in a small area of southwestern China has identified two dozen previously unknown coronaviruses. Photo: Shutterstock
China research team finds 24 new bat coronaviruses within 2km radius
- None appeared to be direct ancestor of new coronavirus causing Covid-19 but range of genomic diversity ‘surprising’ to scientists
- Their non-peer reviewed paper shows a closely matching virus to the one behind pandemic, with different spike protein
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A study of bats in a small area of southwestern China has identified two dozen previously unknown coronaviruses. Photo: Shutterstock