Raccoons to snakes: Chinese pet lovers embrace animal cafes in Shanghai that star exotic beasts

  • Cute, cuddly and unpredictable creatures are a big drawcard, despite timely worries about disease jumping from animals to humans
  • Animal rights advocate says customers may be unaware the main attractions in these popular cafes have a miserable life

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:00am, 13 Mar, 2021

A customer at a coffee shop in Shanghai holds an iguana at a coffee shop in Shanghai. Animal lovers are embracing the boom in animal cafes in the city but animal rights activists are concerned. Photo: AFP
