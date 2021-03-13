A member of the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital staff on break on February 16, 2020. Following the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, Chinese officials suggested last year that the country’s public health sector might be revamped. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images A member of the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital staff on break on February 16, 2020. Following the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, Chinese officials suggested last year that the country’s public health sector might be revamped. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images
Despite expectations of public health reforms, NPC only tinkers with Centre for Disease Control and Prevention

  • The National People’s Congress approves a document that says China will set up 15 regional public health centres affiliated with the existing CDC
  • Last year, officials including Xi Jinping suggested that the CDC might be revamped, but no structural reforms were proposed and analysts say they are needed

Updated: 12:00pm, 13 Mar, 2021

