Chinese researchers are investigating if radiation can be used to kill the coronavirus on frozen food. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese researchers are investigating if radiation can be used to kill the coronavirus on frozen food. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Chinese scientists try using radiation to kill coronavirus on food packaging

  • ‘Results will be of great significance for disinfecting imported cold food and preventing virus infections during big international sports events,’ China National Nuclear Corporation says
  • Preparations for the tests began in December after a number of coronavirus cases were linked to the packaging of imported frozen food, company says

Sidney Leng
Sidney Leng

Updated: 6:20pm, 13 Mar, 2021

