Chinese researchers are investigating if radiation can be used to kill the coronavirus on frozen food. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Chinese scientists try using radiation to kill coronavirus on food packaging
- ‘Results will be of great significance for disinfecting imported cold food and preventing virus infections during big international sports events,’ China National Nuclear Corporation says
- Preparations for the tests began in December after a number of coronavirus cases were linked to the packaging of imported frozen food, company says
