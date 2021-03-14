A debate is ongoing about how to ensure people around the world get fair access to Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Reuters A debate is ongoing about how to ensure people around the world get fair access to Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Reuters
A debate is ongoing about how to ensure people around the world get fair access to Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Should Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers’ IP rights be waived?

  • ‘We cannot rest until everyone has access, and we need to ensure sustainable vaccine supply chains for the long term,’ WHO chief says
  • ‘The fact is that each additional day the vaccine shortage continues, people will pay with their lives,’ WTO boss says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 6:00pm, 14 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A debate is ongoing about how to ensure people around the world get fair access to Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Reuters A debate is ongoing about how to ensure people around the world get fair access to Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Reuters
A debate is ongoing about how to ensure people around the world get fair access to Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE