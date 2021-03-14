A debate is ongoing about how to ensure people around the world get fair access to Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Reuters
Should Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers’ IP rights be waived?
- ‘We cannot rest until everyone has access, and we need to ensure sustainable vaccine supply chains for the long term,’ WHO chief says
- ‘The fact is that each additional day the vaccine shortage continues, people will pay with their lives,’ WTO boss says
A debate is ongoing about how to ensure people around the world get fair access to Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Reuters