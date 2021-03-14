Experts fear for the safety of the Chinese white dolphin spotted in the Xi River in southern China. Photo: Weibo
Experts race to save Chinese white dolphin spotted in south China river
- Animal seen in Xi River in Guangxi could be at risk if it is unable to return to open waters, news report says
- Chinese white dolphins, which are known for their pink colouring and friendly nature, have first-class state protection in China
