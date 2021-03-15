New variants of the disease have been detected among travellers returning to China. Photo: EPA-EFE
China finds first cases of new coronavirus variant in Guangdong province
- Two recent arrivals from Britain were found to be carrying the strain, which was first detected in Nigeria late last year
- The Guangdong centre for disease control and prevention says research shows the variant is more infectious but the two carriers are being monitored in hospital
