An ideal vaccine has to tick a lot of boxes – from efficacy and safety to being simple and cheap to make. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: vaccine pipeline bulges, but many won’t move out of the laboratory
- After an unprecedented effort to develop them, the WHO says more than 81 candidates have entered or passed human trials
- More than 350 million people have been immunised so far, however current vaccines are seen as works in progress
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An ideal vaccine has to tick a lot of boxes – from efficacy and safety to being simple and cheap to make. Photo: AFP