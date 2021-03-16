An aerial view of the Baihetan dam, which is expected to generate more than 60 billion kilowatt hours of electricity per year after it opens in July. Photo: Getty Images An aerial view of the Baihetan dam, which is expected to generate more than 60 billion kilowatt hours of electricity per year after it opens in July. Photo: Getty Images
An aerial view of the Baihetan dam, which is expected to generate more than 60 billion kilowatt hours of electricity per year after it opens in July. Photo: Getty Images
How China built the world’s largest arch dam in just four years

  • The speed of Baihetan’s construction has raised eyebrows, in a country where rapid infrastructure building is the norm
  • Project team says it would not have been possible without the extensive use of artificial intelligence

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 16 Mar, 2021

