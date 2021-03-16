An aerial view of the Baihetan dam, which is expected to generate more than 60 billion kilowatt hours of electricity per year after it opens in July. Photo: Getty Images
How China built the world’s largest arch dam in just four years
- The speed of Baihetan’s construction has raised eyebrows, in a country where rapid infrastructure building is the norm
- Project team says it would not have been possible without the extensive use of artificial intelligence
