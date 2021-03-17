Laser particles bouncing off a wall were able to detect a mannequin. Photo: Handout Laser particles bouncing off a wall were able to detect a mannequin. Photo: Handout
Laser particles bouncing off a wall were able to detect a mannequin. Photo: Handout
China science
China /  Science

Chinese scientists develop laser that can spot hidden object from more than a kilometre away

  • Previously it was only possible to find things a few metres away by using non-line-of-sight imaging but the range has now greatly expanded
  • The technology could be used to help self-driving cars spot other vehicles and pedestrians or help law enforcement

Topic |   China science
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 5:00pm, 17 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Laser particles bouncing off a wall were able to detect a mannequin. Photo: Handout Laser particles bouncing off a wall were able to detect a mannequin. Photo: Handout
Laser particles bouncing off a wall were able to detect a mannequin. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE