Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech said it was tracking the protection rate data for up to six months and the data might be released in the near future. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus in China: Sinovac chief urges everyone to get the jab
- In a state TV interview Yin Weidong says CoronaVac will trigger an immune response two weeks after the first dose
- Vaccine makers can be agile in developing products to protect against new variant strains, he says
Topic | China coronavirus vaccine
Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech said it was tracking the protection rate data for up to six months and the data might be released in the near future. Photo: Reuters