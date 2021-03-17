China has granted emergency use approval to a fifth Covid-19 vaccine which uses similar technology to vaccines against hepatitis B, whooping cough and flu. Photo: Handout China has granted emergency use approval to a fifth Covid-19 vaccine which uses similar technology to vaccines against hepatitis B, whooping cough and flu. Photo: Handout
China has granted emergency use approval to a fifth Covid-19 vaccine which uses similar technology to vaccines against hepatitis B, whooping cough and flu. Photo: Handout
China science
China /  Science

China’s production bottleneck could be eased with latest Covid-19 vaccine

  • Emergency use approval paves way for large-scale manufacture of cheap, easy-to-produce vaccines but three doses required
  • Non-peer reviewed clinical trial data suggests vaccine is well tolerated and produces immune response against the virus

Topic |   China science
Zhuang PinghuiHolly Chik
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing and Holly Chik

Updated: 6:23pm, 17 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has granted emergency use approval to a fifth Covid-19 vaccine which uses similar technology to vaccines against hepatitis B, whooping cough and flu. Photo: Handout China has granted emergency use approval to a fifth Covid-19 vaccine which uses similar technology to vaccines against hepatitis B, whooping cough and flu. Photo: Handout
China has granted emergency use approval to a fifth Covid-19 vaccine which uses similar technology to vaccines against hepatitis B, whooping cough and flu. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE