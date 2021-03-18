A Chinese researcher says the results of a study might help explain why some men are more selfish than others. Photo: EPA-EFE A Chinese researcher says the results of a study might help explain why some men are more selfish than others. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Chinese researcher says the results of a study might help explain why some men are more selfish than others. Photo: EPA-EFE
How can testosterone make men selfish? A Chinese study offers clues

  • Researchers examined the responses and brain activity of a group of men given the hormone in the lab and found some surprising results
  • Scientists say the issue is complicated and many factors can be at play in real life

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 18 Mar, 2021

