Zhong Nanshan warned that China risked missing out on herd immunity. Photo: Xinhua
China’s low vaccination rate risks delaying return to normal, warns leading medical expert Zhong Nanshan
- The country’s top infectious diseases specialist tells online event that the country risks falling behind
- The country has set a target of inoculating 560 million people by the end of June, but so far only 65 million have been given a shot
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Zhong Nanshan warned that China risked missing out on herd immunity. Photo: Xinhua