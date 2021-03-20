Zhong Nanshan warned that China risked missing out on herd immunity. Photo: Xinhua Zhong Nanshan warned that China risked missing out on herd immunity. Photo: Xinhua
China’s low vaccination rate risks delaying return to normal, warns leading medical expert Zhong Nanshan

  • The country’s top infectious diseases specialist tells online event that the country risks falling behind
  • The country has set a target of inoculating 560 million people by the end of June, but so far only 65 million have been given a shot

Updated: 11:08pm, 20 Mar, 2021

