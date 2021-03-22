Premier Su Tseng-chang receives his Covid-19 vaccine at the National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei. Photo: AFP
Taiwan starts Covid-19 vaccinations as premier receives AstraZeneca shot
- Island to prioritise health workers for its first delivery of about 120,000 doses after Premier Su Tseng-chang takes jab
- Taiwanese authorities have signed contracts to secure almost 20 million doses in total
