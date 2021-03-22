China remains vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks caused by passengers or goods from countries with high Covid-19 prevalence, says Feng Zijian, deputy director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. Photo: EPA-EFE China remains vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks caused by passengers or goods from countries with high Covid-19 prevalence, says Feng Zijian, deputy director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. Photo: EPA-EFE
China remains vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks caused by passengers or goods from countries with high Covid-19 prevalence, says Feng Zijian, deputy director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Science

Coronavirus: CDC says China will keep strict Covid-19 tests and quarantine, even as vaccination picks up

  • Questions such as the limits of vaccines and effectiveness against variants mean China must keep strict prevention and control measures in place: official
  • The CDC position throws into doubt the idea of a Chinese vaccine passport

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:33pm, 22 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China remains vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks caused by passengers or goods from countries with high Covid-19 prevalence, says Feng Zijian, deputy director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. Photo: EPA-EFE China remains vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks caused by passengers or goods from countries with high Covid-19 prevalence, says Feng Zijian, deputy director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. Photo: EPA-EFE
China remains vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks caused by passengers or goods from countries with high Covid-19 prevalence, says Feng Zijian, deputy director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE