China remains vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks caused by passengers or goods from countries with high Covid-19 prevalence, says Feng Zijian, deputy director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: CDC says China will keep strict Covid-19 tests and quarantine, even as vaccination picks up
- Questions such as the limits of vaccines and effectiveness against variants mean China must keep strict prevention and control measures in place: official
- The CDC position throws into doubt the idea of a Chinese vaccine passport
