The disease was first identified in Wuhan in late 2019. Photo: AP The disease was first identified in Wuhan in late 2019. Photo: AP
The disease was first identified in Wuhan in late 2019. Photo: AP
China /  Science

First Chinese coronavirus cases may have been infected in October 2019, says new research

  • Scientists from University of California San Diego calculate that people in Hubei may have contracted the coronavirus several weeks before the first known cases
  • Paper published in Science magazine says this timing would mean the disease had established a firm foothold among humans before it had been identified

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 11:02pm, 22 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The disease was first identified in Wuhan in late 2019. Photo: AP The disease was first identified in Wuhan in late 2019. Photo: AP
The disease was first identified in Wuhan in late 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE