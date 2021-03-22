The disease was first identified in Wuhan in late 2019. Photo: AP
First Chinese coronavirus cases may have been infected in October 2019, says new research
- Scientists from University of California San Diego calculate that people in Hubei may have contracted the coronavirus several weeks before the first known cases
- Paper published in Science magazine says this timing would mean the disease had established a firm foothold among humans before it had been identified
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
