Researchers still cannot say why flu mostly disappeared in Shanghai after the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Bloomberg
Did Covid-19 help stamp out flu in China’s biggest city?
- The incidence of influenza dropped to almost zero in Shanghai after the coronavirus outbreak last year, a new study finds
- Simple preventive measures introduced to contain the pandemic might have been the key but more research needed, experts say
Topic | China Society
Researchers still cannot say why flu mostly disappeared in Shanghai after the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Bloomberg