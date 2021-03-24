Researchers still cannot say why flu mostly disappeared in Shanghai after the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Bloomberg Researchers still cannot say why flu mostly disappeared in Shanghai after the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Bloomberg
Researchers still cannot say why flu mostly disappeared in Shanghai after the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Bloomberg
China Society
China /  Science

Did Covid-19 help stamp out flu in China’s biggest city?

  • The incidence of influenza dropped to almost zero in Shanghai after the coronavirus outbreak last year, a new study finds
  • Simple preventive measures introduced to contain the pandemic might have been the key but more research needed, experts say

Topic |   China Society
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:00am, 24 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Researchers still cannot say why flu mostly disappeared in Shanghai after the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Bloomberg Researchers still cannot say why flu mostly disappeared in Shanghai after the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Bloomberg
Researchers still cannot say why flu mostly disappeared in Shanghai after the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE