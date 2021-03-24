Children, who typically show mild or no Covid-19 symptoms, have been viewed as a lower priority for vaccination than adults. Photo: AP Children, who typically show mild or no Covid-19 symptoms, have been viewed as a lower priority for vaccination than adults. Photo: AP
China’s Sinovac Biotech says its Covid-19 vaccine appears safe for children

  • Vaccine also appears able to trigger immune response in children, Sinovac says after early and mid-stage trials, although detailed data was not released
  • Sinovac’s trials, including children aged three to 17, are among several by the world’s vaccine makers as countries aim to inoculate their populations

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 7:00pm, 24 Mar, 2021

