Children, who typically show mild or no Covid-19 symptoms, have been viewed as a lower priority for vaccination than adults. Photo: AP
China’s Sinovac Biotech says its Covid-19 vaccine appears safe for children
- Vaccine also appears able to trigger immune response in children, Sinovac says after early and mid-stage trials, although detailed data was not released
- Sinovac’s trials, including children aged three to 17, are among several by the world’s vaccine makers as countries aim to inoculate their populations
