Hundreds of people line up outside a temporary vaccine centre at a building in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China piles on pressure to get vaccinated as country targets 10 million injections a day

  • The goal of getting 40 per cent of the population inoculated by June will require a major increase in the number of doses administered
  • Some public servants have been warned they will face disciplinary action if they refuse to receive the injections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 26 Mar, 2021

