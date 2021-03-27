Peter Ben Embarek, who was a member of the WHO team that visited Wuhan, says a report on the mission’s findings was nearing completion. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: WHO report on mission to find Covid-19 origin ‘coming soon’
- ‘We are at the point where we are cleaning up the document to make sure all the experts are OK with the content,’ says Danish scientist who was part of the team that visited China
- But head of WHO’s health emergencies programme says document will be sent to member nations before being released to the public
