A “blue sun” appears in the sky over Beijing on Sunday after the city was hit by its second sandstorm in less than two weeks. Photo: EPA-EFE
China pollution: Beijing sandstorm turns sky to yellow and sun to blue
- Capital hit by second sandstorm in less than two weeks as air quality index tops out at 500
- Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Tianjin, Liaoning and Jilin also affected, Xinhua says
