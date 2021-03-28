A “blue sun” appears in the sky over Beijing on Sunday after the city was hit by its second sandstorm in less than two weeks. Photo: EPA-EFE A “blue sun” appears in the sky over Beijing on Sunday after the city was hit by its second sandstorm in less than two weeks. Photo: EPA-EFE
A “blue sun” appears in the sky over Beijing on Sunday after the city was hit by its second sandstorm in less than two weeks. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Science

China pollution: Beijing sandstorm turns sky to yellow and sun to blue

  • Capital hit by second sandstorm in less than two weeks as air quality index tops out at 500
  • Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Tianjin, Liaoning and Jilin also affected, Xinhua says

Topic |   Beijing air pollution
Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

Updated: 1:33pm, 28 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A “blue sun” appears in the sky over Beijing on Sunday after the city was hit by its second sandstorm in less than two weeks. Photo: EPA-EFE A “blue sun” appears in the sky over Beijing on Sunday after the city was hit by its second sandstorm in less than two weeks. Photo: EPA-EFE
A “blue sun” appears in the sky over Beijing on Sunday after the city was hit by its second sandstorm in less than two weeks. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE