The population of Urumqi is rapidly rising and putting pressure on land and water resources in the region. Photo: Getty Images
In China’s west, a population boom could drive Xinjiang capital to bust: scientists
- Xinjiang has the fastest population growth in China and youngest demographic structure
- The rapidly rising population in Urumqi puts pressure on land and water resources and threatens the ecological balance
Topic | China Society
