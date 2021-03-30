The population of Urumqi is rapidly rising and putting pressure on land and water resources in the region. Photo: Getty Images The population of Urumqi is rapidly rising and putting pressure on land and water resources in the region. Photo: Getty Images
In China’s west, a population boom could drive Xinjiang capital to bust: scientists

  • Xinjiang has the fastest population growth in China and youngest demographic structure
  • The rapidly rising population in Urumqi puts pressure on land and water resources and threatens the ecological balance

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 1:00am, 30 Mar, 2021

