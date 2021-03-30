Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, has repeatedly insisted that all theories remain “on the table”. Photo: AP Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, has repeatedly insisted that all theories remain “on the table”. Photo: AP
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, has repeatedly insisted that all theories remain “on the table”. Photo: AP
All theories about Covid-19 origins still ‘on the table’ says World Health Organization chief ahead of publication of Wuhan report

  • Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted ‘all hypotheses warrant further studies’ after reports inspectors did not recommend further inquiry into lab leak theory
  • The investigation into the origins of coronavirus has become a political football between China and the US and the WHO is facing a delicate balancing act

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 9:15pm, 30 Mar, 2021

