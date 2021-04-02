Record rainfalls due to climate change could mean an end to the deserts of Xinjiang, a study has found. Photo: Getty Images Record rainfalls due to climate change could mean an end to the deserts of Xinjiang, a study has found. Photo: Getty Images
How deadly floods in western China could threaten new Silk Road

  • Global warming is greening the deserts of Xinjiang as rising temperatures lead to doubling of rainfall over half a century, researchers say
  • Scientists warn infrastructure planning and quality standards need to be updated to prepare for ‘lots of water’

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 12:11pm, 2 Apr, 2021

