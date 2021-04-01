A vaccine made by China’s Sinopharm could soon be added to the products distributed by the Covax Facility. Photo: Reuters A vaccine made by China’s Sinopharm could soon be added to the products distributed by the Covax Facility. Photo: Reuters
A vaccine made by China’s Sinopharm could soon be added to the products distributed by the Covax Facility. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Chinese coronavirus vaccines’ efficacy data ‘meets WHO requirements’

  • Products made by Sinopharm and Sinovac ‘have levels of efficacy that would be compatible with [WHO] requirements’, chairman of Strategic Advisory Group of Experts says
  • Vaccines now on verge of being accepted for the Covax Facility, which aims to make billions of doses available to people in poorer countries

Topic |   China coronavirus vaccine
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 9:41pm, 1 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A vaccine made by China’s Sinopharm could soon be added to the products distributed by the Covax Facility. Photo: Reuters A vaccine made by China’s Sinopharm could soon be added to the products distributed by the Covax Facility. Photo: Reuters
A vaccine made by China’s Sinopharm could soon be added to the products distributed by the Covax Facility. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE