The closest known relatives to the coronavirus were found in bats in southwest China. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: report on WHO-led Wuhan mission leaves unanswered questions
- Scientists say inquiry was useful, but document reaches no conclusions on how virus spread to humans or even if it originated in China
- Chinese and international teams agree more research is needed
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The closest known relatives to the coronavirus were found in bats in southwest China. Photo: Shutterstock