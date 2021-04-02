The closest known relatives to the coronavirus were found in bats in southwest China. Photo: Shutterstock The closest known relatives to the coronavirus were found in bats in southwest China. Photo: Shutterstock
The closest known relatives to the coronavirus were found in bats in southwest China. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

Coronavirus: report on WHO-led Wuhan mission leaves unanswered questions

  • Scientists say inquiry was useful, but document reaches no conclusions on how virus spread to humans or even if it originated in China
  • Chinese and international teams agree more research is needed

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 10:40pm, 2 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The closest known relatives to the coronavirus were found in bats in southwest China. Photo: Shutterstock The closest known relatives to the coronavirus were found in bats in southwest China. Photo: Shutterstock
The closest known relatives to the coronavirus were found in bats in southwest China. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE