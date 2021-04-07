The Forbidden City in Beijing’s old town is built upon an ancient fault line which is no longer active, but other areas of the Chinese capital are at risk of earthquakes, according to a new study. Photo: Simon Song
China earthquake survey doubles Beijing’s high-risk fault lines
- Study uses new technique to identify ‘strongly active’ faults, beneath some of the city’s fastest developing areas
- Chinese capital has a long history of earthquakes but its oldest structures, including the Forbidden City, were found to be at low risk of activity
