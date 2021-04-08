Ningbo will invest US$3 billion in a rocket launch centre in the county of Xiangshan. Photo: Unbekannt/CNSA Ningbo will invest US$3 billion in a rocket launch centre in the county of Xiangshan. Photo: Unbekannt/CNSA
Ningbo will invest US$3 billion in a rocket launch centre in the county of Xiangshan. Photo: Unbekannt/CNSA
China science
China /  Science

China approves bid to build fifth rocket launch site as Zhejiang province fires up for space boom

  • The Xiangshan site has favourable latitude and could launch 100 missions a year, according to state media
  • To meet its goal of having a constellation of satellites, China must build bigger rockets or have more launch sites, or both

Topic |   China science
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:11pm, 8 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ningbo will invest US$3 billion in a rocket launch centre in the county of Xiangshan. Photo: Unbekannt/CNSA Ningbo will invest US$3 billion in a rocket launch centre in the county of Xiangshan. Photo: Unbekannt/CNSA
Ningbo will invest US$3 billion in a rocket launch centre in the county of Xiangshan. Photo: Unbekannt/CNSA
READ FULL ARTICLE