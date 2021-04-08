Ningbo will invest US$3 billion in a rocket launch centre in the county of Xiangshan. Photo: Unbekannt/CNSA
China approves bid to build fifth rocket launch site as Zhejiang province fires up for space boom
- The Xiangshan site has favourable latitude and could launch 100 missions a year, according to state media
- To meet its goal of having a constellation of satellites, China must build bigger rockets or have more launch sites, or both
Topic | China science
Ningbo will invest US$3 billion in a rocket launch centre in the county of Xiangshan. Photo: Unbekannt/CNSA