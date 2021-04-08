Ma Jie, chief technology officer for Weilan, walks an AlphaDog at the company workshop in Nanjing. Photo: AFP
Tech firm’s robo-dogs have their day in China as pet ownership booms
- AlphaDog uses sensors and artificial intelligence technology to ‘hear’ and ‘see’ and can be taken for walks
- Its Nanjing-based developers are targeting the consumer market and hope it can benefit the visually impaired in the future
Topic | China Society
Ma Jie, chief technology officer for Weilan, walks an AlphaDog at the company workshop in Nanjing. Photo: AFP