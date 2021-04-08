Anxiety and mood swings are the most common mental health problems experienced by people who contract Covid-19, a study says. Photo: Shutterstock
Covid-19 link to strokes, psychiatric problems concerns health experts
- Study of 236,000 US patients finds 34 per cent were diagnosed with mental or neurological conditions within six months of being infected with the coronavirus
- Results ‘provide a strong argument for the inclusion of mental health assessment and support as part of the standard aftercare pathway for survivors of Covid-19’, clinical adviser to mental health charity says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
