Workers unload Sinopharm vaccines at the Phnom Penh airport in March. Cambodia is one of more than 60 countries to receive vaccines from China. Photo: Xinhua
How China took an unlikely lead in the global supply of Covid-19 vaccines
- Chinese shots have reached over 60 countries so far, as rich nations guard their doses for mass inoculation at home
- But the vaccines are still under review for WHO authorisation, and concerns remain over efficacy and data transparency
