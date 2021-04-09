A healthcare worker administers a dose of Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Reuters
Chile Covid-19 vaccination drive adds to Sinovac efficacy data
- As the country grapples with rising infections, results from its vaccinated population echo Brazil’s trial of the Chinese jab
- The 56.5 per cent rate of effectiveness is lower than some rivals, but still higher than World Health Organization guidelines
