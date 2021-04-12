A trial in Brazil showed CoronaVac to be 50.7 per cent effective at stopping symptomatic Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE A trial in Brazil showed CoronaVac to be 50.7 per cent effective at stopping symptomatic Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sinovac shot cuts risk of symptomatic Covid-19 in half, study says

  • Primary efficacy rate found to be 50.7 per cent, according to results of final-stage trial in Brazil
  • Separate study, also in Brazil, finds product to be almost 50 per cent effective at curbing the infection risk of the P1 variant

Topic |   China coronavirus vaccine
Linda Lew
Updated: 4:06pm, 12 Apr, 2021

