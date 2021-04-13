The vaccine uses messenger RNA to trigger the immune system. Photo: Shutterstock Images The vaccine uses messenger RNA to trigger the immune system. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The vaccine uses messenger RNA to trigger the immune system. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China’s first mRNA vaccine ready for final stage trials overseas

  • The vaccine ARCoV uses the same revolutionary technique as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna products, and early trials suggest it may prove just as effective
  • Work on a production facility in Yunnan province started last year and developers hope to produce over a hundred million doses a year

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 10:35pm, 13 Apr, 2021

