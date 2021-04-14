More than 900 million people use the internet in China, and it is tightly controlled. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese researchers say they’ve developed an AI text censor that is 91 per cent accurate
- They claim it could be useful to ‘identify and filter sensitive information from online news media’
- China’s internet is tightly controlled and the government relies on a huge army of censors to vet content
Topic | China science
