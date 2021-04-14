More than 900 million people use the internet in China, and it is tightly controlled. Photo: Shutterstock More than 900 million people use the internet in China, and it is tightly controlled. Photo: Shutterstock
More than 900 million people use the internet in China, and it is tightly controlled. Photo: Shutterstock
China science
China /  Science

Chinese researchers say they’ve developed an AI text censor that is 91 per cent accurate

  • They claim it could be useful to ‘identify and filter sensitive information from online news media’
  • China’s internet is tightly controlled and the government relies on a huge army of censors to vet content

Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 14 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
More than 900 million people use the internet in China, and it is tightly controlled. Photo: Shutterstock More than 900 million people use the internet in China, and it is tightly controlled. Photo: Shutterstock
More than 900 million people use the internet in China, and it is tightly controlled. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE