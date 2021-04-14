Sinopharm got approval last week to conduct clinical trials on a recombinant protein vaccine. Photo: AFP Sinopharm got approval last week to conduct clinical trials on a recombinant protein vaccine. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China has cheaper vaccine technologies joining the race to beat the pandemic

  • Protein subunit vaccines are considered safe and cheaper than inactivated vaccines and could fill the production gap
  • China considers combining vaccines or extending intervals to increase protection against Covid-19

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:06pm, 14 Apr, 2021

