Covid-19 vaccines: China’s CanSino distances itself from blood clot fears

  • Company tells investors there have been no reports of any serious adverse reactions after 1 million doses
  • Authorities in Europe and US are investigating possible links between adenovirus-vectored vaccines, like the CanSino product, and blood clots

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 11:30pm, 14 Apr, 2021

